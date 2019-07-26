Friday, July 26, 2019 | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
>
Local
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Sadaqat Ali
1 hour ago
He has been released on bail
PML-N activist Zafar Supari, a man known for wearing gold in Rawalpindi, was arrested by RA Bazar police on Thursday.
According to the police, Supari had come to the police station to get his friend released. His friend was arrested for beating up a rickshaw driver.
The police, it seems, were waiting for Supari to show up. He was taken into custody for posting pictures with 'illegal' weapons on social media.
He was given bail by a magistrate after spending a night inside the lockup.
Supari has also been booked for protecting wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders in his area.
TOPICS:
Rawalpindi
Zafar Supari
