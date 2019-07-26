Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested

1 hour ago
 
He has been released on bail



PML-N activist Zafar Supari, a man known for wearing gold in Rawalpindi, was arrested by RA Bazar police on Thursday.

According to the police, Supari had come to the police station to get his friend released. His friend was arrested for beating up a rickshaw driver.

The police, it seems, were waiting for Supari to show up. He was taken into custody for posting pictures with 'illegal' weapons on social media.

He was given bail by a magistrate after spending a night inside the lockup.

Supari has also been booked for protecting wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders in his area.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Rawalpindi Zafar Supari
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Man killed after being hit by train
6 days ago
6 days ago
Four men arrested for street crimes
1 week ago
1 week ago
Eight injured in explosion
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Zafar Supari, RA Bazaar, Rawalpindi, illegal weapons, gold boy,
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.