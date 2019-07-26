Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested

He has been released on bail

According to the police, Supari had come to the police station to get his friend released. His friend was arrested for beating up a rickshaw driver.The police, it seems, were waiting for Supari to show up. He was taken into custody for posting pictures with 'illegal' weapons on social media.He was given bail by a magistrate after spending a night inside the lockup.Supari has also been booked for protecting wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders in his area.