Rawalpindi to Karachi: Sir Syed Express has no other stops

Ministry of Railways has launched a fast and non-stop train – Sir Syed Express – from Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate passengers and earn more revenue for the department, APP reported Thursday.

The train will reach its destination in 21 hours through Faisalabad. The economy class ticket of Sir Syed Express is for Rs2,000, an official in the Ministry of Railways said.

The official said the government is taking all possible measures to overcome the losses of Pakistan Railways and to ensure the provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the passengers.

The train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that his ministry has launched at least 24 trains in the last nine months.

The minister said that the price tickets for senior citizens of age 65 have been cut to half, while the people above 75 will get four free tickets in a year.

