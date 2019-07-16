Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended till July 29

A Lahore extended on Tuesday the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till July 29 in a drug possession case.

The judicial magistrate said that the court is giving more time to the ANF to submit challan in the case.

Sanaullah’s lawyer has been directed to tell the court if the challan is not submitted in time.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

