HOME > Politics

Rana Sanaullah’s remand extended till July 29

2 hours ago
 

A Lahore extended on Tuesday the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till July 29 in a drug possession case. 

The judicial magistrate said that the court is giving more time to the ANF to submit challan in the case.

Rana Sanaullah's wife reveals a different story behind his arrest

Sanaullah’s lawyer has been directed to tell the court if the challan is not submitted in time.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

