HOME > Politics

Rana Sanaullah’s family stages protest after he is denied homemade food 

14 hours ago
 

ANF personnel presented Rana Sanaullah before a judicial magistrate in Lahore on July 2, 2019. Photo: Online

The family members of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah staged on Friday night a protest outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail after the prison authorities declined to feed him homemade food. 

A protest camp was set up outside the prison too. The family called off the protest after five hours and said that they will stage another one on Saturday.

Sanaullah was arrested on Monday for possession of drugs. The Anti-Narcotics Force seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his vehicle. He is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Related: Rana Sanaullah’s wife reveals a different story behind his arrest

Nabeela Sanaullah, the PML-N leader’s wife, said that the umpire won’t favour Prime Minister Imran Khan for long. She said that she only wanted to give homemade food to her husband but wasn’t allowed to do so. There is no fan or drinking water for him inside the prison cell too, she remarked.

Sanaullah’s son-in-law, Sheharyar, said that he will hold PM Khan and the jail authorities responsible if anything happens to the PML-N MNA. “I will even register an FIR against them,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
