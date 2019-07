He was arrested over links with drug traffickers

The Anti-Narcotics Force presented him before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday. A large number of PML-N supporters came to the court to show their support for the president of the PML-N's Punjab wing.He was arrested on Monday for his involvement with drug traffickers. The force even claimed to have seized 15kg of drugs from the PML-N leader's vehicle.The ANF said it had received information about the presence of drugs in the PML-N leader’s vehicle.Sanaullah's lawyer told the court that the case against his client is a political one.The leader, who is known to be afierce critic of the ruling PTI government, arrived at the court in an ANF vehicle. He was wearing a crisp white shalwar kameez with a grey waistcoat. He was accompanied by ANF personnel."This is injustice," he said when asked about the arrest. "An unjust government will not be able to last long."Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram