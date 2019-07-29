Rana Sanaullah is being kept in solitary confinement, says Shehbaz 

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah is being kept in solitary confinement. There is no bed, mattress, charpoy or chair in his cell, he has no option but to sleep on the floor, he said while speaking in the National Assembly on Monday.

“Sanaullah is a member of the parliament and has served as Punjab’s law minister for 10 years. Even, convicted people are not treated like this. Does he not have the right to a proper bed?” Shehbaz even said that only Sanaullah’s wife, daughter, and son-in-law are allowed to meet him and no one else. “I wanted to him in jail but my request was denied. When I tried to meet him in court, the government made that really hard too.”

Sanaullah was arrested on charges of drug possession and sent to jail on judicial remand.

Shehbaz remarked that many members of the parliament were not present during the session on Monday as their production orders have not been issued. He then referred to Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and said that he should’ve ensured the presence of all the members. “All the members should be present so that they can make their positive contributions in parliament.”

He said that former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked him to not ask NA speaker for his production order. Abbasi was arrested for not cooperating during the investigation of an LNG terminal case.

The PML-N president then said that hidden forces have been working day and night to destabilise Pakistan.

