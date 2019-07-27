Rajanpur man sells woman for Rs1.3m

A feudal lord sold a woman for Rs1.3 million in Rajanpur’s tribal area on Saturday.

He accused the woman, a mother of three, of karo-kari.

She, however, managed to escape into a nearby field where she spent the night to protect herself and her children. She approached law enforcers at the Commandant BMP office the next morning and filed a complaint against the man who sold her and his accomplices.

Commandant BMP Mansoor Baloch said they have received a complaint from the woman and an inquiry has been initiated against the accused. She will be given protection, Baloch said.

