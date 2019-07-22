Rains turns weather pleasant

Karachi’s weather turned pleasant after various parts of the metropolis received light to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Light rain was reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Super Highway, Gadap, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other areas.

According to Met Sindh director Sardar Sarfaraz, rain will continue for two to three more hours.

Rain was also reported in various towns of Tharparkar, including, Mithi, Chelhar and Diplo.

