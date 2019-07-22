Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Living

Rains turns weather pleasant

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

Karachi’s weather turned pleasant after various parts of the metropolis received light to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Light rain was reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Super Highway, Gadap, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other areas.

According to Met Sindh director Sardar Sarfaraz, rain will continue for two to three more hours.

Rain was also reported in various towns of Tharparkar, including, Mithi, Chelhar and Diplo.

Karachi Rain
 
    syed najam hassnain   July 22, 2019 7:43 pm

    First reader….What i m gonna get?unique ki motor bike 😛

