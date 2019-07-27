Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

After it rained in various parts of Karachi overnight, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Kharadar, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Sharae Faisal, Safoora, Airport Road and Korangi were among a few of the areas in which it rained.

Heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department director general told SAMAA Digital that it will rain in the city till July 30 afternoon. He said that while there is a chance of a storm, a sandstorm would be very unlikely.

K-Electric advises citizens to take extra precautions this time. It says not to touch electrical appliances when you are barefoot or have wet hands and also stay away from electric poles as well as transformers.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.