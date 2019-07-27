Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

After it rained in various parts of Karachi overnight, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Kharadar, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Sharae Faisal, Safoora, Airport Road and Korangi were among a few of the areas in which it rained.

Heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department director general told SAMAA Digital that it will rain in the city till July 30 afternoon. He said that while there is a chance of a storm, a sandstorm would be very unlikely.

K-Electric advises citizens to take extra precautions this time. It says not to touch electrical appliances when you are barefoot or have wet hands and also stay away from electric poles as well as transformers.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Shah   July 27, 2019 12:53 pm/ Reply

    National Stadium also.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Rain, Karachi, PMD, M.A. Jinnah Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Kharadar, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Sharae Faisal, Safora, Airport Road, Korangi
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
PIA plane skids off runway during landing at Gilgit Airport
PIA plane skids off runway during landing at Gilgit Airport
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.