HOME > Environment

Rain to resume in Lahore on Friday

58 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Lahore starting Friday. 

After three days of rain, Lahore took a breather on Thursday with a day of sun. Temperatures rose on Thursday but the Met department said the sunny spell wouldn’t last long.

In Attock, the rain caused temperatures to drop. Strong, cool winds also contributed to the cooler temperature.

Water levels in the Indus River and its adjoining streams have risen.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
