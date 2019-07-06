Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Rahim Yar Khan man arrested for cutting off brother-in-law’s leg

11 mins ago
 
Family demands justice



A man has been accused of cutting off his brother-in-law's leg after an argument with his wife early Saturday morning. 

The suspect and his wife had a fight over her jewellery when she told him that she is going to live with her parents. She called her brother to pick her up.

Asif drove to her house in Bahodi Pur Qureshian on his motorcycle. He went inside the house when the suspect attacked him. "He started beating me up," said Imran. His brother-in-law then picked up an axe and cut off his leg.

Related: Three arrested for cutting off man’s nose in DG Khan

Imran was taken to a nearby hospital. His family has demanded justice and requested the government to take notice of the incident.

The police have registered a case and arrested the suspect.

On January 28, the Karachi police had arrested a man for cutting off his wife’s hands and nose in the Bengali Para neighbourhood of Gulberg. The police said he attacked her with a sharp knife after a domestic dispute.

