Rahbar Committee endorses APC’s decision to replace Senate chairman

The 11-member opposition’s anti-government Rahbar Committee announced on Friday that it will reveal its nomination for the post of Senate chairman on July 11.

While addressing the media after a committee meeting, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Akram Khan Durrani said, “we all have agreed that the Senate chairman should be removed and resolution against him will be submitted on July 9. The opposition will come up with a new name on July 11.”

PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari accused Senate’s Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of taking dictation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Rahbar Committee has decided to stage country-wide public gatherings to protest the government’s recent decisions. They will also observe a black day on July 25.

It was announced that Durrani has been chosen the convener for the committee. “The convener will be changed after every two months,” said Durrani.

Related: Opposition APC begins with discussion on anti-govt protest

Commenting on the recent arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah over possession of drugs, Durrani remarked that a public figure cannot be involved in drug trafficking.

He remarked that the committee members will write a joint application to the Election Commission to stop deployment of armed forces in polling stations in merged districts. The elections in merged districts are scheduled for July 20.

Durrani said that the committee members will be supporting Pakistan Peoples Party in the Ghotki’s NA-205 by-election.

The committee also appealed to parliament to issue production orders for MNA Mohsin Dawar and PTM leader Ali Wazir.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.