Ragnarok’s Taiki Waititi to direct Marvel’s Thor 4

Taiki Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will direct the upcoming Thor 4.

He has inked a deal to write and direct a follow-up to his 2017 smash hit, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Waititi’s Thor movie is widely credited with getting the Chris Hemsworth-led superhero franchise back on track after the critical misfire that was Thor: The Dark World. Ragnarok was released in theaters in November 2017 and grossed $854 million worldwide.

While Waititi’s involvement in “Thor 4” is now confirmed, plot details are remaining under wraps for now. Chris Hemsworth is expected to reprise his career-defining role as the Asgardian god of thunder.

The character ended this year’s record-breaking Avengers: Endgame by heading off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which led many Marvel fans to wonder whether Thor would be getting his own standalone sequel or be appearing in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Perhaps Hemsworth will star in both.

Ragnarok introduced Tessa Thompson’s warrior Valkyrie into the MCU and she’s expected to return to Thor 4 as well.

