Qureshi terms ICJ verdict in Jadhav case Pakistan’s ‘moral victory’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated on Wednesday the nation over International Court of Justice’s verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case and termed it Pakistan’s “moral victory”, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Jadhav, a commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on the allegations of espionage and terrorism. He was subsequently sentenced to death by a military court after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.

India, however, claimed that Jadhav is not a spy and challenged his sentencing in the International Court of Justice.

The ICJ ordered Pakistan on Wednesday to review the death sentence handed to Jadhav, by the “means of its own choosing”. The court also ruled that Pakistan should provide Indian consular officers access to Jadhav and inform him of his rights under the Vienna Convention.

Speaking to media after the announcement of verdict, Qureshi said India took the stance that Jadhav was not a spy or terrorist, but the ICJ rejected it.

He said Pakistan presented its case in the International Court of Justice in an effective manner.

The foreign minister noted the ICJ in its verdict said that Pakistan could review the Jadhav’s sentencing by the “means of its own choosing”.

He said an important thing that emerged from the verdict was that the ICJ did not annul the decision of the Pakistani military court, as sought by India.

“It shows that the legal system of Pakistan is trusted by the whole international community,” the Radio Pakistan quoted the minister as saying.

Qureshi, in a tweet earlier, said: “Commander Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan. He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.”

Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Indian requests for acquittal, re-trial and release of Jadhav were rejected by the international court.

Awan earlier also branded Jadhav as “the face of Indian state terrorism”.

