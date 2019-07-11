Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Quetta milk shop sealed, 200kg of substandard milk dumped

46 mins ago
 

The Balochistan Food Authority took action on Wednesday against milk shops and dairy farmers selling substandard milk to people in Quetta.

The Jeeway Lal Lassi House was sealed for selling substandard yogurt with insects in it.

Over 200kg of milk was dumped at the Maqsood Dairy Farm and Izhak Dairy Farm on Kawari Road.

The food safety team inspected milk shops on Toghi Road, Alamdar Road and Shawak Shah Road and also took samples of milk and tested them on the spot.

Related: Antibiotics in Pakistani animals and what you eat

The owners of the milk shops were penalized for using oxytocin injection on animals.

The animals are injected with oxytocin to make them produce more milk in short time, a BFA spokesperson said. It is a natural hormone that is harmful for the animals’ and human health, and is the cause of many diseases.

Balochistan Food Authority DG Major Bashir Ahmed said the action was taken to prevent diseases and to make sure people get high-quality milk.

Instructions were given to farm owners to improve hygiene and quality of milk sold to people.

