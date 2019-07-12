Quetta man arrested for throwing acid on woman

A man injured a woman after throwing acid on her in Quetta, police said Friday.

They worked at the same place. Police identified the man as Zahid Hussain.

He has been taken into custody.

Hussain reportedly threw acid on the woman when she was getting into a rickshaw to go home after work. Her leg was burnt, police said.

She was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex. Police later arrested Hussain in a search operation.

A day ago, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa had said that throwing acid is a bigger crime than murder. He was hearing the acquittal plea of a man who threw acid on a woman.

“The law on throwing acid is very strict. The law can’t forgive the convict,” he had said.

The CJP remarked that throwing acid is not a crime against one person but the entire country.

Each year thousands of people are disfigured in Pakistan because of acid attacks. According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, there has been a 50% decrease in acid crimes in Pakistan since 2014. However, such attacks have the ability to persist.

Many crimes remain unreported. The survivors are scarred, emotionally and physically, and are often shunned by their families and friends. The Acid Control and Acid Crimes Prevention Act, 2011 has made it a punishable offence with the attacker being imprisoned for a minimum of 14 years and a fine of Rs1 million.

