Qatar to upgrade five major airports in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

A meeting has been called by Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Monday) to discuss an offer by the Qatari emir to upgrade five major airports in Pakistan.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has offered to upgrade the airports to make them into modern, international standard facilities. He has offered Qatar’s monetary and technical support.

The government has to decide the way in which this offer will be fulfilled.

Monday’s meeting will be attended Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority. It is also expected to discuss the outsourcing of airport service contracts to foreign contractors.

Tell us what you think:

