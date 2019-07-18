‘Put us all in jail but we won’t stay quiet’

PML-N leaders claim Abbasi was arrested without a warrant
PML-N leaders have slammed what they claim is political victimisation of the Shehbaz Sharif-led party.
Earlier in the day, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was taken into custody by NAB for not cooperating in the investigation into an LNG case.
Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, who were with the PML-N leader when he was arrested, have claimed that the NAB team showed them a photocopy of the warrant and then took him into custody.
"They first showed us the order on WhatsApp, but we demanded that we want to see the original order," said Iqbal while speaking to media in Lahore after the arrest. "They then brought a photocopy which was not even attested or verified," he remarked. "This is a black day for democracy."
Another former PM has been targeted, he said. "This government has been given a cold shoulder by all the institutions. They have nothing to show for all the loans they have taken. They have destroyed all the state's institutions. How is this our fault that they are not being able to function?"
He said that the opposition parties are being punished because of the "inexperience and ineligibility" of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"You can put us all in jail but we will not stay quiet," he remarked. "You cannot scare us with your tactics."
We are ready to die for the sake of democracy, he said. "I have taken a bullet to my chest and I can do that again," he vowed. He claimed that people are being arrested for exposing what is going on in the country. "The people who worked for the country are being given a bad name now."
The name of NAB should be changed to N-league Accountability Bureau, Iqbal said.
Aurangzeb, on the other hand, said that the government is not being able to function and is just arresting PML-N leaders. "Why do you think Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique have been arrested? Not a single penny of corruption has been proven against them."
She showed a document which she claimed was the photocopy shown to them for Abbasi's arrest. "Only this document holds validity in front of the government," she said.
The PM is just scared because he knows that he can never replace former PM Nawaz Sharif, she said. "You cannot run a country like this."