Punjab to give executive allowance to its bureaucrats

Punjab bureaucrats are getting a raise. The governor has approved a summary for them under which grade 17 to grade 22 officers will get an executive allowance.

The new allowance will be 1.5 times (or 50%) the basic pay they received in July 2019. They, however, will no longer be eligible for the special allowance that they were getting before.

People who won’t get this allowance are all those on extraordinary leave, those working on a pay package, and those drawing super executive allowance.

Related: Punjab bureaucrat says political interference will not be tolerated

Those getting the executive allowance include senior members of the Board of Revenue, planning and development chairperson, commissioners, assistant commissioners,

provincial secretaries, additional secretaries, and deputy secretaries.

The bureaucrats will no longer get allowances such as the Punjab Civil Secretariat allowance, chief minister allowance, and Governor House allowance.

Moreover, the CM has approved the amendment in the law for contractual labour. Under the new law, contracted officers and employees will be made permanent after three to four years of service.

Punjab Regularization of Service Ordinance 2019 will be implemented after it is approved by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.