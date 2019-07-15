Monday, July 15, 2019 | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Punjab spiritual healer, disciples accused of murder
Zafar Raheem
1 hour ago
An FIR has been registered
A faith healer and his disciples have been accused of killing a young man in New Murree on Sunday after he mistakenly entered a woman's room in his aastana.
According to the man's family, the faith healer, identified as Azmat Shah, his son and the guards tortured him to death. The deceased was identified as Waqas Ali.
"We received a call from one of his disciples and he told us to visit the THQ hospital," Ali's cousin told SAMAA TV. "We were shown his body after 10 minutes," he said.
Police have arrested two people and are conducting raids to arrest more.
Murree SHO Hafeezullah said that an FIR was registered against the people nominated by his father, adding that they will be brought to the book.
TOPICS:
Faith Healer
murree
