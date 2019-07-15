Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Punjab spiritual healer, disciples accused of murder

1 hour ago
 
An FIR has been registered



A faith healer and his disciples have been accused of killing a young man in New Murree on Sunday after he mistakenly entered a woman's room in his aastana.

According to the man's family, the faith healer, identified as Azmat Shah, his son and the guards tortured him to death. The deceased was identified as Waqas Ali.

"We received a call from one of his disciples and he told us to visit the THQ hospital," Ali's cousin told SAMAA TV. "We were shown his body after 10 minutes," he said.

Police have arrested two people and are conducting raids to arrest more.

Murree SHO Hafeezullah said that an FIR was registered against the people nominated by his father, adding that they will be brought to the book.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Faith Healer murree
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira passes away
Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira passes away
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.