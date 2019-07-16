Tuesday, July 16, 2019 | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Government
Watch: Punjab CM helps citizens stuck on flooded Lahore roads
Samaa Digital
39 mins ago
Usman Buzdar directs officials for draining rainwater at the earliest
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ventured out on flooded roads in Lahore to observe the situation after a heavy rain lashed the city Tuesday.
The chief minister drove his vehicle through the Mall Road and Lakshmi Chowk areas. He directed local officials to drain rainwater accumulated in different areas at the earliest.
CM Buzdar also gave a lift to a group of women and children stuck on the flooded roads.
Punjab Minister for Local Government Raja Basharat also visited different areas of the city. Local officials briefed the minister about arrangements undertaken for drainage of water.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed was also seen in the field, monitoring arrangements for providing relief to citizens.
TOPICS:
flooded roads
Lahore rains
Punjab CM
