Watch: Punjab CM helps citizens stuck on flooded Lahore roads

Usman Buzdar directs officials for draining rainwater at the earliest

The chief minister drove his vehicle through the Mall Road and Lakshmi Chowk areas. He directed local officials to drain rainwater accumulated in different areas at the earliest.CM Buzdar also gave a lift to a group of women and children stuck on the flooded roads.Punjab Minister for Local Government Raja Basharat also visited different areas of the city. Local officials briefed the minister about arrangements undertaken for drainage of water.Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed was also seen in the field, monitoring arrangements for providing relief to citizens.