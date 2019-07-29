Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
PTI’s Malik Rafiq house robbed in Islamabad

8 mins ago
 

Photo: Malik Rafiq/Facebook

The house of PTI’s UC Chairman Malik Rafique was robbed Sunday night. It is located in Islamabad’s Sector G3. 

The robbers managed to steal prize bonds worth Rs5.8 million, along with 15 tolas of gold, a laptop and cameras.

Related: Watch: Masked men rob Islamabad medical store

The Golra police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.

On July 22, Senator Shibli Faraz claimed that all his tax and business records were stolen from his father’s house in Islamabad. The house was uninhabited.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad Malik Rafiq
 
Karachi's cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi's cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
