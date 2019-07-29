PTI’s Malik Rafiq house robbed in Islamabad

The house of PTI’s UC Chairman Malik Rafique was robbed Sunday night. It is located in Islamabad’s Sector G3.

The robbers managed to steal prize bonds worth Rs5.8 million, along with 15 tolas of gold, a laptop and cameras.

The Golra police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.

On July 22, Senator Shibli Faraz claimed that all his tax and business records were stolen from his father’s house in Islamabad. The house was uninhabited.

