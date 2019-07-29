Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

PTI’s Lund gets the axe

49 mins ago
 

PTI’s Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Lund was fired from his position as the focal person on human rights for Sindh on Monday after Minister of Human Rights Shireen Marazi was urged to take back the notification.

Lund was appointed on July 10 as the focal person despite being accused of abusing his employee.

Mazari tweeted that she “regrets” her earlier decision and that she removed Lund after re-investigation and the discovery of new evidence.

Lund runs a transport business in Ghotki and has been accused of assaulting a man, P*, who worked for him as a van driver. Khan was booked in the case on April 29. However, the police have taken no action against him.

Related: PTI leader accused of sodomizing employee appointed human rights adviser

Many politicians and human rights activist had raised their voice against the nomination.

Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and human rights activist, tweeted on July 11, wanting Mazari to “justify this appointment”.

“A person who put an iron rod in the a** of his driver nominated focal person for human rights for Sindh. Shireen Mazari would you like to take notice on this appointment or ignore it?” tweeted Irum Azeem Farooque, a former MQM MPA.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman and Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned the move.

 

A FIR was registered at the Khanpur Mahar police station against Lund and three others on the victim’s complaint. The FIR was filed under sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon).

According to the FIR, the victim was assaulted as punishment for his van breaking down. On April 28, the van broke down and P complained to Shafiq Ahmed, the person who managed the transport business for Lund. Ahmed got angry at P for ruining the van and assaulted him. He then told Lund that P was abusing him, after which P was called to Lund’s bungalow in Noorabad.

In the FIR, P said Lund sodomised him with an iron rod. He was then beaten up by Lund, Ahmed, Rafiq Lund and Mumtaz Ali. Rafiq and Ali are also Lund’s employees. An injured P then called his son, who took him to the hospital where he received 15 stitches. A video of P lying on his back on a stretcher and narrating his ordeal has since made the rounds on social media. He was admitted in a hospital in Ranipur for 25 days.

As the focal person for human rights, Lund was assisting the office of the federal minister on the issues of human rights while liaising with relevant stakeholders after consultation with the minister’s office. “This will be purely on a voluntary basis and shall entail no expense or liability on the part of the ministry of human rights,” the earlier notification read.

*The victim’s name has been withheld for privacy reasons. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
