Election

PTI nominee approaches IHC seeking vote recount in PK-115

July 25, 2019
 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Abid Rehman filed on Wednesday a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking recounting of votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-115 Ex-Frontier Regions.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Mohammad Shoaib won the election by securing 18,102 votes. Rehman stood runner-up in the polls.

Related: Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections

The PTI candidate took the stance that he was winning with a lead of 3000 votes on the day of election. But the returning officer withheld the results for the next two days, he stated.

Rehman requested the court to order recounting of votes in the constituency. He made the election commission, returning officer and all other candidates parties in the case.

TOPICS:
fata ihc Tribal Districts Election 2019
 
