PTI, MQM-P gear up to launch campaign against Sindh government

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have decided to launch a joint movement against the PPP-led Sindh government, corruption, and a lack of basic facilities and infrastructure in the province.

A senior leader of the PTI, Jahangir Tareen, visited MQM-P’s headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad to meet the MQM-P leadership on Tuesday.

The leadership of both parties reached a consensus to work together for the people of Sindh and start a campaign against the ‘corruption and incompetency’ of the Sindh government.

Sources from both parties told SAMAA Digital that the high-powered delegations of both parties agreed to form a committee with lawmakers from both parties at the provincial and national assemblies’ level for the campaign.

The MNAs committee would comprise PTI MNAs Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda and Alamgir Khan Mehsud and MQM-P MNAs Aminul Haq, Usama Qadri and Engr Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, the sources said.

They said that the provincial-level committee would include PTI’s opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Aadil Shaikh and Khurram Sher Zaman and MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Muhammad Hussain.

Another meeting between both parties will reportedly be held in Islamabad July 31 to finalise their plans.

