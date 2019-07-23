Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Politics

PTI, MQM-P gear up to launch campaign against Sindh government

13 mins ago
 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have decided to launch a joint movement against the PPP-led Sindh government, corruption, and a lack of basic facilities and infrastructure in the province.

A senior leader of the PTI, Jahangir Tareen, visited MQM-P’s headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad to meet the MQM-P leadership on Tuesday.

The leadership of both parties reached a consensus to work together for the people of Sindh and start a campaign against the ‘corruption and incompetency’ of the Sindh government.

Sources from both parties told SAMAA Digital that the high-powered delegations of both parties agreed to form a committee with lawmakers from both parties at the provincial and national assemblies’ level for the campaign.

Related: PTI govt won’t make any deal with corrupt individuals: Tareen

The MNAs committee would comprise PTI MNAs Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda and Alamgir Khan Mehsud and MQM-P MNAs Aminul Haq, Usama Qadri and Engr Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, the sources said.

They said that the provincial-level committee would include PTI’s opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Aadil Shaikh and Khurram Sher Zaman and MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and Muhammad Hussain.

Another meeting between both parties will reportedly be held in Islamabad July 31 to finalise their plans.





 
 
 
 
 
 

 
