PTI MPA under fire for retweeting fake profile praising PM

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman came under fire for retweeting a post by a fake account which impersonated the president of the US Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg.

The fake account was set up in July 2019 and only had around eight posts, all praising Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The account name, @NancyMs_USIP, was also a big hint that it was fake.

The post he retweeted read “It was very great & honor for me to take interview of Imran Khan He is honest leader and no doubt also good looking Prime Minister [sic]”. Apart from the obvious grammar mistakes, all the posts on the account praised PM Khan’s looks.

Twitter reacted hilariously to this incident and pointed out that the account was a fake.

The account had only 1,993 followers and followed one account. Its description simply read “journalist”.

One post called the premier the “world’s most good looking prime minister”. The profile has now been taken down but another account was made under the name @NancyyMs_USIP.

This is most good looking PM in world. pic.twitter.com/e68siarh04 — MS Nancy Lindborg (@NancyyMs_USIP) July 23, 2019

Lindborg recently interviewed PM Khan during his visit to the US. Her real account is https://twitter.com/nancylindborg.

