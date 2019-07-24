Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

PTI MPA under fire for retweeting fake profile praising PM

4 hours ago
 

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman came under fire for retweeting a post by a fake account which impersonated the president of the US Institute of Peace Nancy Lindborg.

The fake account was set up in July 2019 and only had around eight posts, all praising Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The account name, @NancyMs_USIP, was also a big hint that it was fake.

The post he retweeted read “It was very great & honor for me to take interview of Imran Khan He is honest leader and no doubt also good looking Prime Minister [sic]”. Apart from the obvious grammar mistakes, all the posts on the account praised PM Khan’s looks.

Twitter reacted hilariously to this incident and pointed out that the account was a fake.

The account had only 1,993 followers and followed one account. Its description simply read “journalist”.

One post called the premier the “world’s most good looking prime minister”. The profile has now been taken down but another account was made under the name @NancyyMs_USIP.

Lindborg recently interviewed PM Khan during his visit to the US. Her real account is https://twitter.com/nancylindborg.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fake profile Khurrum Sher Zaman
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.