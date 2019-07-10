PTI leader accused of sodomizing employee appointed human rights adviser

PTI’s Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Lund was appointed on Wednesday the focal person on human rights for Sindh, despite being accused of abusing his employee.

Lund runs a transport business in Ghotki and has been accused of assaulting a man, P*, who worked for him as a van driver. Khan was booked in the case on April 29. However, the police have taken no action against him.

Many politicians and human rights activist have raised their voice against the nomination.

Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and human rights activist, tweeted on Thursday wanting Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari to “justify this appointment”.

Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and human rights activist, tweeted on Thursday wanting Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari to "justify this appointment".

"Yes a notification was issued by Shireen Mazari's ministry making one Iftikhar Ahmed Khan focal person on Human Rights for Sindh. Is this the same Iftikhar who only two months ago was accused of mercilessly torturing his servant. The HR Minister must justify this appointment."

“A person who put an iron rod in the a** of his driver nominated focal person for human rights for Sindh. Shireen Mazari would you like to take notice on this appointment or ignore it?” tweeted Irum Azeem Farooque, a former MQM MPA.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman and Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned the move.

PPP's Sherry Rehman also condemned the move.

"Thought perhaps this was a mistake, but then saw notification. Iftikhar Loond has been accused of torturing his servant inhumanly in ways I can't describe, and he's made focal person in charge of Human Rights?? Is this some kind of joke?? Please tell me it's not real?"

Faisal Karim Kundi also criticized the appointment, noting that the man appointed as focal person for Human Rights in Sindh "tortured & torn apart genitals of an old man in Sindh."

A FIR was registered at the Khanpur Mahar police station against Lund and three others on the victim’s complaint.

The FIR was filed under sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon).

According to the FIR, the victim was assaulted as punishment for his van breaking down. On April 28, the van broke down and P complained to Shafiq Ahmed, the person who managed the transport business for Lund. Ahmed got angry at P for ruining the van and assaulted him.

He then told Lund that P was abusing him, after which P was called to Lund’s bungalow in Noorabad.

In the FIR, P said Lund sodomised him with an iron rod. He was then beaten up by Lund, Ahmed, Rafiq Lund and Mumtaz Ali. Rafiq and Ali are also Lund’s employees.

An injured P then called his son, who took him to the hospital where he received 15 stitches. A video of P lying on his back on a stretcher and narrating his ordeal has since made the rounds on social media. He was admitted in a hospital in Ranipur for 25 days.

As the focal person for human rights, Lund will assist the office of the federal minister on the issues of human rights while liaising with relevant stakeholders after consultation with the minister’s office.

“This will be purely on a voluntary basis and shall entail no expense or liability on the part of the ministry of human rights,” the notification read.

*The victim's name has been withheld for privacy reasons.