PTI govt won’t make any deal with corrupt individuals: Tareen

37 mins ago
 

The PTI government won’t make any deal to those who are involved in corruption, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said on Tuesday.

Talking to the media after a meeting with MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others in Karachi, Tareen said that the MQM-P had always supported the PTI after it formed the government in Islamabad.

“Whenever we needed them, they supported us. The whole party stood by us,” he said, adding that the MQM-P is an important ally of PTI.

He took a dig at the Sindh government for its “bad performance” and said that the situation in Sindh is getting from bad to worse.

“No work has been done to resolve the water crisis in Karachi,” he said.

MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the objective of the 18th constitutional amendment was to transfer powers to the grass root level, but the Sindh government didn’t give its local bodies departments powers.

He said that the PPP government has broken all previous records of corruption.

TOPICS:
jahangir tareen MQM PTI
 
