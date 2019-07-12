PTA bans 800,026 links with ‘objectionable’ content

The PTA has blocked 800,026 links with ‘obscene and objectionable’ content.

It includes websites, URLs and videos.

The restriction was implemented under section 37 of the Cyber Crime Act 2016. However, it did not mention the names of the websites.

More than 12,000 websites of child pornography were blocked.

The links will not be accessible with a proxy, PTA said.

The association asked people to report any content which they find offensive.

