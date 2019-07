A professional motorcycle thief was arrested in New Karachi on Wednesday.

Imran alias Button has been stealing motorcycles since he was 10. He has been arrested 10 times and been to jail.

According to the Central SSP, Imran possessed a master key which made it easier for him to steal the motorcycles. He’s been involved in hundreds of other criminal activities.

He sold the stolen bikes in Balochistan’s Hub.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.