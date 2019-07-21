Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the US on an official three-day trip.

He has been invited to Washington DC by US President Donald Trump. During his trip he will address the Pakistani community and meet President Trump as well as the IMF and World Bank chiefs.

He left for Washington DC on a Qatar Airways instead of the official Pakistan government plane to save money. According to his special assistant Naeemul Haque, his trip will cost $50,000 compared to former prime minister Nawaz Shari’f last US trip, which reportedly cost $470,000.

During his layover in Doha, the premier met Akbar Albaker, the CEO of Qatar Airways.

PM Khan was received at the airport by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistani Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan.

The premier is staying at the Pakistani ambassador’s residence during his visit instead of a hotel in order to cut costs. PTI supporters gathered outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington DC to greet the premier. To watch some more videos of the welcome he received, read our story here.

After a short rest, PM Khan met members of the Pakistani business community.

Ahead of the premier’s address at Capital One Arena, Foreign Minister Qureshi visited the area to check the preparations. The meeting is at 4pm Washington time.

The premier will meet President Trump on July 22 at the White House.

