HOME > Government

President summons Senate session on August 1

2 hours ago
 

President Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the Senate of Pakistan on Thursday, August 1.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had sent a summary to the president in this regard. President Alvi signed the summary on Sunday.

The Senate session would be held at 2pm at the Parliament House. During the session, no-confidence resolutions are likely to be tabled against the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Related: Govt aims to foil no-confidence move against Sanjrani

The opposition parties decided to remove Sanjrani from his post and formally submitted a no-confidence resolution against him in the Senate secretariat on July 9. Prepared by PML-N’s Senator Javed Abbasi and PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman, the resolution was signed by 44 senators.

In a tit-for-tat move, senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted a no-confidence motion against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on July 12.

Meanwhile, the Rahbar Committee of opposition parties named Hasil Bizenjo as its joint candidate for the post of Senate chairman.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
