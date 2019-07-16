Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Politics

PPP’s Rubina Khalid to be indicted in corruption case

3 hours ago
 

An accountability court is expected to indict Senator Rubina Khalid in a corruption reference among four others on July 23. 

The case is being heard by Judge Muhammad Bashir.

NAB has accused Khalid, former Lok Virsa executive director Mazharul Islam, Cosmos Production CEO Tabinda Zafar, and Muhammad Shafique of causing Rs30.3 million loss to the national exchequer through illegal appointments and contracts. The bureau alleged that the embezzled the Lok Virsa funds too.

The suspects have been handed over the copies of the reference too.

The reference against them was filed on July 1. Khalid is the ex-chief executive of Cosmos Production, according to the bureau.

NAB said that Mazharul Islam misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favour of Cosmos Production “in connivance with” Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar.

NAB Rubina Khalid

 
NAB Rubina Khalid
 
