Sunday, July 28, 2019
HOME > News

PPP, FixIt workers clash at Karachi’s Teen Talwar

36 mins ago
 
Several arrests have been made



PPP and FixIt workers clashed at Karachi's Teen Talwar Sunday evening. 

A protest was called by the FixIt workers outside Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani's office at Teen Talwar. PPP workers gathered ahead of time and both groups clashed.

The PPP workers had sticks with them. Despite FixIt head and MNA Alamgir Khan's claims, no weapons were seen in their hands.

The police had to intervene in the fight and some were also injured. Multiple arrests have been made.

The police have controlled the situation.

TOPICS:
fixit Karachi PPP
 
