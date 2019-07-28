Sunday, July 28, 2019 | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
PPP, FixIt workers clash at Karachi’s Teen Talwar
Muhammad Ali Hafeez
36 mins ago
Several arrests have been made
PPP and FixIt workers clashed at Karachi's Teen Talwar Sunday evening.
A protest was called by the FixIt workers outside Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani's office at Teen Talwar. PPP workers gathered ahead of time and both groups clashed.
The PPP workers had sticks with them. Despite FixIt head and MNA Alamgir Khan's claims, no weapons were seen in their hands.
The police had to intervene in the fight and some were also injured. Multiple arrests have been made.
The police have controlled the situation.
TOPICS:
fixit
Karachi
PPP
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Taha Anis
&
Sohail Khan
local
5 days ago
