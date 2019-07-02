PPP believes in the freedom of press, says Kaira

The PPP’s Saturday rally in Gujer Khan was not covered by the media, party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said while addressing a press conference in Lahore. His remarks come a day after Geo News abruptly took an interview of former president Asif Ali Zardari off-air shortly after it began Monday evening.

The channel didn’t give any reason why it took off the interview. However, senior journalist Hamid Mir said that those who stopped it have no courage to accept publicly that they stopped it.

The PPP leader condemned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s arrest and said he was one of the strong voices of the opposition. Sanaullah, the PML-N Punjab president, was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers.

The force claimed it recovered 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his personal vehicle too.

According to the ANF, Sanaullah has contacts with drug traffickers, Kaira said. “Why he wasn’t arrested earlier if he was connected to drug traffickers?”

Kaira believes that recent arrests of opposition members is an attempt to silence the opposition parties.

Attempts were made to implicate party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the Park Lane case, he claimed. The former chief justice had himself said that Bilawal has nothing do with this case, he added.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and Bilawal on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

