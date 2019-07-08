PPP and PML-N conspired to commit corruption: Murad Saeed

The PPP and PML-N have worked together to rob Pakistan and steal its assets, said Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

“Both parties blamed each other for corruption at first but eventually decided to stay quiet about each other’s illegal activities,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

Saeed remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been saying for the past 22 years that both parties are one. They have the same motive, to rob Pakistan and fill their own pockets, he added.

“The process of accountability will continue and the plundered amount will be recovered from the corrupt people,” he added.

The minister said the recovered amount will be spent on the welfare of the people and to bring improvement in the health and education sectors.

He said that recoveries of millions of rupees have alone been made in National Highway Authority. “In the last eight months, we have recovered Rs7.88 billion in the National Highway Authority alone.”

People of good reputation are being appointed in the institutions to protect the country’s assets and keep official records safe, he added.

Related: Maryam asks PM Khan to ‘tender resignation and go home’

Saeed claimed that the former minister Ahsan Iqbal caused a loss of Rs50 billion to the national exchequer. He added that the former federal minister also gave contracts of different projects to his brother, ignoring all the rules and regulations.

In 2008, Shehbaz Sharif issued a notification to declare five houses as the chief minister’s house, he said, adding that security, food, and all other expenses were also asked for.

“One police officer’s expense was Rs40,000 alone,” he said. He said Raiwind was declared a camp office and Rs260 million was spent on its development.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, who also present at the press conference, said the people who robbed the country will be held accountable.

“We are not letting their corruption and money laundering go,” he added. “We will reveal their robberies, their corruption with documentary evidence of how money laundering was done and institutions were captured,” he said.

Related: ANF showed drug trafficking evidence against Sanaullah to Nisar: Chohan

In the last 10 years, the country’s debt has increased from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000 billion due to the two families, he accused.

“They have thrown the country into a deep pit of debt,” he said.

Talking about the PTI government, he said, “We have only started our work,” adding that all departments were equally contributing to the country’s well-being.

He said the institutions in the country are working independently and the accountability process is continuing.

Akbar said the previous governments gave NROs to each other to protect their corruption. “Ayan Ali and Zardari’s fake accounts scandal was known to everyone but no action was taken,” he added.

The special assistant said the video released by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz about the accountability judge should be properly investigated to get to the bottom of the matter. He said the Supreme Court or Islamabad High Court should take its notice for investigation so that there is no bias.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.