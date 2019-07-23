Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Power breakdown plunges Karachi into darkness after rain

4 hours ago
 

Karachi was hit with a massive power breakdown on Monday night after it received light showers.

The breakdown occurred after 17 grid stations and 150 feeders tripped.

Seventy percent of Karachi was affected by the power breakdown, including Surjani town, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Airport, Bin Qasim, Lyari, Saddar, Civil Hospital, MA Jinnah Road, Korangi, Garden, Clifton, Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan, Safoora, Scheme 33, Malir and Federal B Area.

A K-Electric spokesperson said they worked all night to restore the power.

The power has been restored near the airport, Bin Qasim, Lyari, Saddar, Civil Hospital, MA Jinnah Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan.

2 Comments

    Anonymous   July 23, 2019 2:49 pm/ Reply

    Still no light in Model Colony Malir

    Tariq Khan   July 23, 2019 3:13 pm/ Reply

    KE always trying to find any such kind of issue like rain and storm in order to save their electricity, as they have no sufficient power supply, I want to place my complain toward the higher authorities that please save the Karachities from this monopoly of KE, they always keeps eye on their profit only and they never do work in people interest and they want that people will remain deprive from their fundamental needs of electricity, just little drops of rain had made their grid station faulty if Karachi will get high amount of rainfall then what will happen to their system, its totally fake and drama of KE that their transmitter or grid station became faulty after little drops of rain, and if their opinion is right then they should need to upgrade their transmission system because Karachi is the commercial hub of Pakistan and it comes in the top list of world famous metropolitan cities

