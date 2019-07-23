Power breakdown plunges Karachi into darkness after rain

Karachi was hit with a massive power breakdown on Monday night after it received light showers.

The breakdown occurred after 17 grid stations and 150 feeders tripped.

Seventy percent of Karachi was affected by the power breakdown, including Surjani town, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Airport, Bin Qasim, Lyari, Saddar, Civil Hospital, MA Jinnah Road, Korangi, Garden, Clifton, Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan, Safoora, Scheme 33, Malir and Federal B Area.

KE teams are swiftly working to restore power supply to areas affected by #rain. We apologise for the inconvenience. — KE (@KElectricPk) July 22, 2019

A K-Electric spokesperson said they worked all night to restore the power.

The power has been restored near the airport, Bin Qasim, Lyari, Saddar, Civil Hospital, MA Jinnah Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan.

