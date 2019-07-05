Friday, July 5, 2019  | 2 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
Power breakdown hits Karachi after rain

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

The weather of Karachi turned pleasant after it received light showers Friday morning.

The excitement of the rainfall, however, dampened by the power breakdowns in Kharadar, Model Colony, Korangi, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Liaqauatabad.

A K-Electric spokesperson said they are trying to get the power restored in the affected areas. In a statement, the power utility apologised for the inconvenience.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours.

Rain was recorded in different parts of Punjab too, including Lahore , Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Jhelum and Narowal Friday morning.

The people of Jhelum woke up to flooded streets after it rained intermittently early Friday morning.

Narowal experienced rainfall for eight consecutive hours.

