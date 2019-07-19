Polling for election in KP tribal districts on Saturday

Polling for election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in the province’s tribal districts will be held on Saturday, according to Provincial Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of 285 candidates, including two women, are in the run for 16 general seats of the KP Assembly. The polling process would start at 8am and continue till 5pm.

Electioneering for the polls has already come to an end as per the code of conduct issued by the election commission. Arrangements for the election in all 16 constituencies have been finalized.

A total of 1897 polling stations have been set up across the tribal districts. Of these, 482 have been reserved for men, 376 for women, and 1049 are combined.

The election commission has asked voters to actively participate in the polls and exercise their right to vote, the Radio Pakistan reported.

A special help desk has been established at the provincial election commission to redress complaints of voters on the polling day. The desk can be contacted on telephone numbers: 091-9222534 and 091-9211041.

Polling staff has been deputed at all the polling stations. Pakistan Army soldiers have also been deployed at polling stations to ensure the polls are held in a peaceful and transparent manner.

The election commission has declared 464 polling stations extremely sensitive and the rest sensitive.

An emergency control room has also been established at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to deal with any emergency situation during the polls. The control room will be operational round the clock for the next two days.

The chief minister has also directed control room officials to keep close liaison with all the concerned departments in this regard.