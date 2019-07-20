Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Policeman shot dead in Karachi’s SITE Area

1 hour ago
 

A police sub-inspector was shot dead on Friday by robbers during a robbery bid in Karachi’s SITE Super Highway area.

Sub Inspector Ghulam Qadir died on the spot after the robbers shot him in his chest. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

His funeral prayers will be held today (Saturday) in Nawabshah.

Earlier, a police officer was shot dead on Thursday by robbers when they were escaping after a robbery in Baldia Town’s Madina Colony.

Related: Policeman shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Baldia Town

The officer was killed when he was running after the robbers in a bid to stop them. Three muggers were fleeing on a motorcycle after robbing a shop. Azeem was deployed at the Madina Colony police station.

Karachi Police
 
