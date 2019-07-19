Policeman shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Baldia Town

A police officer was shot dead on Thursday by robbers when they were escaping after a robbery in Baldia Town’s Madina Colony.

The officer, Zahid Azeem, was killed when he was running after the robbers in a bid to stop them. Three muggers were fleeing on a motorcycle after robbing a shop. Azeem was deployed at the Madina Colony police station.

The whole shooting incident was recorded via CCTV cameras.

The police have said that they will arrest the suspects soon. An investigation is already under way.

His funeral prayers will be held today (Friday) at the Police Headquarters in Garden.

