Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Policeman shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Baldia Town

55 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

A police officer was shot dead on Thursday by robbers when they were escaping after a robbery in Baldia Town’s Madina Colony.

The officer, Zahid Azeem, was killed when he was running after the robbers in a bid to stop them. Three muggers were fleeing on a motorcycle after robbing a shop. Azeem was deployed at the Madina Colony police station.

The whole shooting incident was recorded via CCTV cameras.

Related: Thieves go Eid ‘shopping’ at Karachi farm, steal 15 cows

The police have said that they will arrest the suspects soon. An investigation is already under way.

His funeral prayers will be held today (Friday) at the Police Headquarters in Garden.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Police, Karachi, Shooting, Shot dead, Baldia Town, Malir, Robbery,karachi, madina colony
 
MOST READ
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Karachi gets new online taxi service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.