Police rule death of NED University professor’s wife targeted killing

The Karachi police have ruled the death of a NED University professor’s wife a targeted killing instead of the robbery gone wrong they earlier thought it was.

Shazia, the wife of Professor Ali Raza, was shot dead on July 15 near Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Maskan Chowrangi by two men.

They opened fire and killed her while she was sitting in her car. The police initially said it was a robbery gone wrong but are now calling it a targeted killing.

They say the assailants didn’t take valuables from the car, like her bag, nor did they lay a finger on her.

The police suspect hired killers were used in the attack.

The 9mm shell casing found at the scene has been sent for forensic analysis.

