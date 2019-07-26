Police ordered to submit challan in Rawal Lake poisoning case

An anti-terrorism court ordered on Friday the police to submit the challan in the Rawal Lake poisoning case.

The matter caught the public eye after many fish were found dead in the Rawal Lake in 2018. The cause of death was said to be chemical poisoning. A case was registered against four people in the case by a contractor. The suspects have been accused of contaminating the water to kill the fish. The contractor said that the suspects used to catch fish and sell it to make a living but they were stopped from doing so after the contract was awarded for fishing by the fisheries department.

Related: Untreated Rawal lake water not fit for drinking

The suspects, Ameer Ahmed and Zaryab, were presented in court. They have been sent to jail on judicial remand.

Rawal Lake is one of the main sources of water for the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.