Police lodge cases against PML-N members over rally in Faisalabad

Police have registered cases against leaders and members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for holding a rally in Faisalabad without the permission of concerned authorities.

More than 3,000 people have been booked at four different police stations of the city for participating in a rally led by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday.

Those nominated in the FIRs include Maryam, Mohammad Safdar Awan, the wife and son-in-law of incarcerated PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah.

Three MNAs and seven MPAs of the PML-N have also been booked by the police.

The cases have been registered over alleged violation of the Loudspeaker Act, anti-government sloganeering and speeches, and for provoking the workers against the government.

