HOME > Politics

Police lodge cases against PML-N members over rally in Faisalabad

35 mins ago
 

Police have registered cases against leaders and members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for holding a rally in Faisalabad without the permission of concerned authorities.

More than 3,000 people have been booked at four different police stations of the city for participating in a rally led by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday.

Those nominated in the FIRs include Maryam, Mohammad Safdar Awan, the wife and son-in-law of incarcerated PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah.

Three MNAs and seven MPAs of the PML-N have also been booked by the police.

The cases have been registered over alleged violation of the Loudspeaker Act, anti-government sloganeering and speeches, and for provoking the workers against the government.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
maryam nawaz PML-N
 
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
