Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Police detain Naudero UC chairman in child murder case 

4 hours ago
 

A Naudero UC chairman and 10 other people have been detained in the murder case of a 10-year-old child. 

The police registered a case on Thursday a day after the child died. They said that the child was killed after the suspects entered her house and vandalised it. They broke their furniture and set fire to different things. The suspects are relatives of the deceased.

Related: Two arrested for child’s murder in Gujrat

The 10-year-old was a student of class five, the police said, adding that their school remained closed on Thursday to honour her memory.

The police said that they haven’t found any evidence of rape. The reason for the death will be confirmed after the postmortem examination.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Murder naudero
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Naudero, murder, UC chairman, child murder case, family rivalry
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.