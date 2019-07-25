Police detain Naudero UC chairman in child murder case 

A Naudero UC chairman and 10 other people have been detained in the murder case of a 10-year-old child.

The police registered a case on Thursday a day after the child died. They said that the child was killed after the suspects entered her house and vandalised it. They broke their furniture and set fire to different things. The suspects are relatives of the deceased.

The 10-year-old was a student of class five, the police said, adding that their school remained closed on Thursday to honour her memory.

The police said that they haven’t found any evidence of rape. The reason for the death will be confirmed after the postmortem examination.

