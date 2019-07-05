Friday, July 5, 2019  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Police bust two-member bike lifting gang

1 hour ago
 

Police busted on Friday a two-member gang involved in lifting motorbikes from different areas of Karachi, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said the suspects were apprehended during a raid conducted by Quaidabad police near Hospital roundabout.

He said the arrestees confessed to lifting dozens of motorcycles. “Asif and Rajab were also involved in street crimes,” the official said.

Police said they also seized weapons, live rounds and a stolen motorbike from the suspects, who were identified through CCTV footage.

SSP Bahadur further informed that the suspects have criminal records.

 
TOPICS:
bike lifting gang Police
 
