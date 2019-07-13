Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Police arrest killer of Hyderabad siblings

43 mins ago
 

A man accused of murdering two minor was arrested by the Hyderabad police, SSP Safaraz Nawaz Sheikh said Saturday.

According to the police official, a girl and his 12-year-old brother were kidnapped in Hyderabad on July 8.

The 12-year-old boy was found in an injured condition near the Hyderabad airport. He was stabbed multiple times and died in the hospital on July 9. His sister’s body was found on July 10.

Hyderabad SSP said that 21-year-old Usman Bengali, who is an electrician, took the children for a motorcycle ride on July 8. He left the boy near Nursery Park and took the girl to an abandoned house.

The suspect strangled the girl after raping her, the police official said.

A case was registered against him under the anti-terrorism act for murder and kidnapping. The father of the children said that he was satisfied with the police’s performance.

18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
