PML-N’s Miftah Ismail approaches Islamabad High Court for bail

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail approached on Wednesday the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in the LNG case.

He has argued that until the case is investigated and a final verdict is reached, he should be granted bail. He also wants the court to stop NAB from arresting him during this time.

The petition has been filed naming NAB, the federation of Pakistan and Malik Zubair Ahmed, deputy director NAB Islamabad, respondents. Ismail is being investigated in the awarding of LNG contracts during his tenure as non-executive director of the SSGC. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in NAB custody in the case.

He accused NAB of engaging in a “targeted campaign” that was” crippling the administrative and bureaucratic machinery of the country”.

Ismail explained that arrest warrants were issued for him on the basis of his not appearing at the last summons. However, he provided evidence that the notice for that summons was delivered on July 18, 2019 at 3pm and the summons was for 10am the same day. He said this has been done intentionally so that his arrest warrants could be issued.

Related: NAB raids Miftah Ismail’s residences in Karachi, Islamabad

He alleged that the warrants had “nothing to do with the inquiry” and were instead due to “a change in the political atmosphere in the country”.

He cited Abbasi’s July 18 arrest and warrants for Ismail’s arrest circulating on social media as reasons for his bail petition. He asked the court to “save him from becoming collateral damage at the hands of powers that be for reasons that have nothing to do with the law”.

He said he had been cooperating with investigators and that there was “not even an iota of evidence of any wrongdoing in the award or any other ancillary matter related to the LNG tender/contract”.

Former PSO managing director Sheikh Imran ul Haq has also approached the court for bail on Wednesday. He said warrants for his arrest have been issued and that he also wants the court to stop NAB from any arrests until the final verdict is announced.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.