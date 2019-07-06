PML-N adamant about holding rally at Mandi Bahauddin ground 

Both the weather and authorities aren't on their side
The PML-N is adamant about holding a rally at Mandi Bahauddin's Quaid-e-Azam Ground even though they claim that the authorities aren't on their side.
The party had announced that the rally will be on July 7 and Maryam Nawaz would address it. The authorities, however, didn't give them permission to use the venue.
A deputy commissioner told SAMAA TV that it is not that the PML-N hasn't been given the permission to hold the rally. The police asked the party to change the venue because the ground is located near a residential area. The party leaders have been told to change the location, the deputy commissioner explained.
It seemed as if the weather was also not on the PML-N's side as water gathered in the ground on Saturday following overnight rains. The party leaders couldn't even enter the ground because its gates were locked.
On Friday, a caterer said that they had started preparing for the rally and were setting up chairs when a police party reached the site. They picked up chairs and detained six people, the caterer said. The people were released after a few hours.
Some PML-N leaders have even claimed that police are harassing them and raids are being conducted at their houses. The police, however, has denied these allegations.