Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PML-N adamant about holding rally at Mandi Bahauddin ground 

1 hour ago
 
Both the weather and authorities aren't on their side 



The PML-N is adamant about holding a rally at Mandi Bahauddin's Quaid-e-Azam Ground even though they claim that the authorities aren't on their side. 

The party had announced that the rally will be on July 7 and Maryam Nawaz would address it. The authorities, however, didn't give them permission to use the venue.

A deputy commissioner told SAMAA TV that it is not that the PML-N hasn't been given the permission to hold the rally. The police asked the party to change the venue because the ground is located near a residential area. The party leaders have been told to change the location, the deputy commissioner explained.

It seemed as if the weather was also not on the PML-N's side as water gathered in the ground on Saturday following overnight rains. The party leaders couldn't even enter the ground because its gates were locked.

On Friday, a caterer said that they had started preparing for the rally and were setting up chairs when a police party reached the site. They picked up chairs and detained six people, the caterer said. The people were released after a few hours.

Some PML-N leaders have even claimed that police are harassing them and raids are being conducted at their houses. The police, however, has denied these allegations.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
mandi bahauddin PML-N
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
PML-N, Mandi Bahauddin, PML-N rally, maryam nawaz
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.