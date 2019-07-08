PM wants govt spokespersons to fire back at PML-N video

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his government spokespersons to ensure that they give a ‘fitting response’ to the PML-N’s video of who they say is Judge Arshad Malik.

During a meeting with the spokespersons, he said the PML-N has tried to pressure the judiciary before. The meeting discussed the country’s political situation. The premier said the party was trying to influence the judiciary once again but this is Naya Pakistan where such tactics will no longer work.

PM Khan said the judiciary is free and the court should take notice of the video itself. In the video, shown during Maryam Nawaz’s Saturday press conference, she claimed that accountability court Judge Arshad Malik said that Nawaz Sharif was convicted with no evidence. She claimed he said he was pressured into convicting him because someone had incriminating videos of him and was blackmailing him.

However, the next day the judge released a statement denying that the video showed the full picture of what he said. He called it misleading and denied being pressured into doing anything.

PM Khan said the government should reply to the PML-N’s attack on the country’s institutions.

