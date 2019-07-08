Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

PM wants govt spokespersons to fire back at PML-N video

6 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his government spokespersons to ensure that they give a ‘fitting response’ to the PML-N’s video of who they say is Judge Arshad Malik. 

During a meeting with the spokespersons, he said the PML-N has tried to pressure the judiciary before. The meeting discussed the country’s political situation. The premier said the party was trying to influence the judiciary once again but this is Naya Pakistan where such tactics will no longer work.

PM Khan said the judiciary is free and the court should take notice of the video itself. In the video, shown during Maryam Nawaz’s Saturday press conference, she claimed that accountability court Judge Arshad Malik said that Nawaz Sharif was convicted with no evidence. She claimed he said he was pressured into convicting him because someone had incriminating videos of him and was blackmailing him.

However, the next day the judge released a statement denying that the video showed the full picture of what he said. He called it misleading and denied being pressured into doing anything.

PM Khan said the government should reply to the PML-N’s attack on the country’s institutions.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
arshad malik Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, Arshad Malik, pml-n, pti, government spokesperson, judge video, maryam nawaz
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.